Huge secluded Hailsham farmhouse with six bedrooms, seven acres and outbuildings would be perfect family forever home - Look inside

This substantial Sussex farmhouse is now in need of refurbishment, however there is a lot more to this property than meets the eye because there are a number of development options including the opportunity for additional dwellings.

There are a number of separate access points to the land which additionally might enhance planning prospects.

Chicheley Farm has been in the same family for 40 years but is now on the market for £800,000 and in need of refurbishment.

It is an incredibly spacious property both in the main house and in the grounds.

Details and photographs from Zoopla.

