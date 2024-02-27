On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £475,000

The listing states: “A substantial period style townhouse located within yards of Eastbourne seafront.

"The accommodation over three floors briefly consists of six or seven bedrooms, most with en-suites, one/two reception rooms, utility room, balcony, basement room.

"Considered ideal as home and income or for multi-generational living.”

"The front entrance door opens to the hall, with the staircase leading up to the first floor landing and doors to reception room one, study/bedroom and reception room two.

“The kitchen is a bright and spacious open plan room. The lounge has a front aspect bay window, a feature fireplace, carpeted flooring and a door to the front facing balcony. The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units with laminate worktops over, an inset stainless steel sink basin with a drainer and mixer tap and space for appliances.”

The property has been listed with the help of Hunt Frame.

