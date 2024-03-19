The Old Vicarage in Rudgwick is set within stunning landscaped gardens. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000.The Old Vicarage in Rudgwick is set within stunning landscaped gardens. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000.
The Old Vicarage in Rudgwick is set within stunning landscaped gardens. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000.

Impressive property near Horsham with stunning landscaped gardens

This impressive period home set in two acres of stunning landscaped gardens and woodland near Horsham is now on the market.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:52 GMT

The Old Vicarage in Lynwick Street, Rudgwick, occupies a private semi-rural position and is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000.

The porch of the property leads to a welcoming entrance hall which extends directly through to the garden. To the right is a guest cloakroom and two reception rooms, both with large bay windows and beautiful open fireplaces.

The main reception is light and airy with a southerly double aspect view over the gardens.

The kitchen has traditional fitted wooden cabinetry, a gas fired Aga and integrated appliances including a Smeg hob, AEG electric oven and integrated fridge/freezer as well as a bay window overlooking the garden.

A door leads through to a boot room with double doors to the garden, a pantry and larder with convenient access to the front of the house.

The family room leads through to a laundry room. There is a useful side access and rear staircase which provides flexibility to the use of this part of the house.An impressive principal suite is on the first floor comprising a beautiful bedroom with a double aspect view over the garden and a generous sized bathroom with walk-in shower, bath, WC and built-in storage.

There are four further bedrooms with period features, three of which have a southerly aspect across the gardens. They are serviced by two family bathrooms.The Old Vicarage is set in spectacular gardens – a formal garden is landscaped with herbaceous borders, a pond and an attractive vegetable garden. Notable features include an original well and a separate orchard.

A large private paved terrace wraps around the house leading to the level lawn.To the front is a gravel driveway with ample parking and a two-storey oak-framed open bay car port with an attached store. Stairs to the side lead to a versatile studio room above with a shower room and separate WC – ideal for guest accommodation.

There are a number of outbuildings, including a period workshop, three sheds and a Victorian style greenhouse.

The drawing room.

1. The Old Vicarage

The drawing room. Photo: Contributed

There is a gravelled driveway with ample parking space.

2. The Old Vicarage

There is a gravelled driveway with ample parking space. Photo: Contributed

The entrance hall.

3. The Old Vicarage

The entrance hall. Photo: Contributed

The dining room.

4. The Old Vicarage

The dining room. Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SavillsSmegVictorian