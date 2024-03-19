The Old Vicarage in Lynwick Street, Rudgwick, occupies a private semi-rural position and is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000.

The porch of the property leads to a welcoming entrance hall which extends directly through to the garden. To the right is a guest cloakroom and two reception rooms, both with large bay windows and beautiful open fireplaces.

The main reception is light and airy with a southerly double aspect view over the gardens.

The kitchen has traditional fitted wooden cabinetry, a gas fired Aga and integrated appliances including a Smeg hob, AEG electric oven and integrated fridge/freezer as well as a bay window overlooking the garden.

A door leads through to a boot room with double doors to the garden, a pantry and larder with convenient access to the front of the house.

The family room leads through to a laundry room. There is a useful side access and rear staircase which provides flexibility to the use of this part of the house.An impressive principal suite is on the first floor comprising a beautiful bedroom with a double aspect view over the garden and a generous sized bathroom with walk-in shower, bath, WC and built-in storage.

There are four further bedrooms with period features, three of which have a southerly aspect across the gardens. They are serviced by two family bathrooms.The Old Vicarage is set in spectacular gardens – a formal garden is landscaped with herbaceous borders, a pond and an attractive vegetable garden. Notable features include an original well and a separate orchard.

A large private paved terrace wraps around the house leading to the level lawn.To the front is a gravel driveway with ample parking and a two-storey oak-framed open bay car port with an attached store. Stairs to the side lead to a versatile studio room above with a shower room and separate WC – ideal for guest accommodation.

There are a number of outbuildings, including a period workshop, three sheds and a Victorian style greenhouse.

