BREAKING

Impressive £1.45million Worthing property has feature family room

An impressive detached family house in Worthing with a guide price of £1,450,000 has just come on the market with Bacon and Company.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:16 GMT

The extended property is in sought-after High Salvington and the agents say viewing is essential. There is a feature 31ft x 25ft open-plan kitchen / family room, the option of three or four bedrooms, two dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a ground-floor cloakroom.

The private driveway is accessed via an electric gate. As well as off-street parking for several vehicles, there is a detached garage and timber car port. The garden has a paved area with ample space for garden table and chairs plus lawn and a flower and shrub border.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This impressive detached family house in Worthing has just come on the market at Bacon and Company with a guide price of £1,450,000

1. Furze Road, High Salvington

This impressive detached family house in Worthing has just come on the market at Bacon and Company with a guide price of £1,450,000 Photo: Zoopla

This impressive detached family house in Worthing has just come on the market at Bacon and Company with a guide price of £1,450,000

2. Furze Road, High Salvington

This impressive detached family house in Worthing has just come on the market at Bacon and Company with a guide price of £1,450,000 Photo: Zoopla

This impressive detached family house in Worthing has just come on the market at Bacon and Company with a guide price of £1,450,000

3. Furze Road, High Salvington

This impressive detached family house in Worthing has just come on the market at Bacon and Company with a guide price of £1,450,000 Photo: Zoopla

This impressive detached family house in Worthing has just come on the market at Bacon and Company with a guide price of £1,450,000

4. Furze Road, High Salvington

This impressive detached family house in Worthing has just come on the market at Bacon and Company with a guide price of £1,450,000 Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla