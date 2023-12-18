The extended property is in sought-after High Salvington and the agents say viewing is essential. There is a feature 31ft x 25ft open-plan kitchen / family room, the option of three or four bedrooms, two dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a ground-floor cloakroom.

The private driveway is accessed via an electric gate. As well as off-street parking for several vehicles, there is a detached garage and timber car port. The garden has a paved area with ample space for garden table and chairs plus lawn and a flower and shrub border.