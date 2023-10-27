In 12 photos: this spectacular four-bedroom house is one of the new premium properties in Hassocks
The home in Hammonds Mill Place is being sold by Henry Adams – New Homes and people can view it at www.zoopla.co.uk.
The freehold property is in a private collection of three new premium properties and the layout offers more than 2,000 square feet.
The hall is finished with marble flooring and the double-height entrance hall offers views to the garden. The dual aspect living room overlooks the rear garden and patio and the large kitchen/dining/family room has designer shaker cabinets and quartz marble white countertops. The kitchen also has a large breakfast bar and a utility room. The ground floor features a home office too.
A feature oak and black metal staircase leads to the first floor where there are four bedrooms (two with en-suites).
Outside is a landscaped rear garden that offers a secluded space bordered by woodland. There is also a double car port and Electric Vehicle charging point.