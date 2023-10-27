BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

In 12 photos: this spectacular four-bedroom house is one of the new premium properties in Hassocks

A premium four-bedroom detached house in Hassocks is on the market for £1,399,950.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:28 BST

The home in Hammonds Mill Place is being sold by Henry Adams – New Homes and people can view it at www.zoopla.co.uk.

The freehold property is in a private collection of three new premium properties and the layout offers more than 2,000 square feet.

The hall is finished with marble flooring and the double-height entrance hall offers views to the garden. The dual aspect living room overlooks the rear garden and patio and the large kitchen/dining/family room has designer shaker cabinets and quartz marble white countertops. The kitchen also has a large breakfast bar and a utility room. The ground floor features a home office too.

A feature oak and black metal staircase leads to the first floor where there are four bedrooms (two with en-suites).

Outside is a landscaped rear garden that offers a secluded space bordered by woodland. There is also a double car port and Electric Vehicle charging point.

Hammond Mill Place is bordered by woodland and set around a feature courtyard within a gated setting

1. Hammonds Mill Place

Hammond Mill Place is bordered by woodland and set around a feature courtyard within a gated setting Photo: Henry Adams – New Homes

Hammonds Mill Place is built by local, award-winning builder Remmus Designer Homes

2. Hammonds Mill Place

Hammonds Mill Place is built by local, award-winning builder Remmus Designer Homes Photo: Henry Adams – New Homes

The home is nestled within a private, exclusive collection of three new premium properties

3. Hammonds Mill Place

The home is nestled within a private, exclusive collection of three new premium properties Photo: Henry Adams – New Homes

The home has three bathrooms

4. Bath

The home has three bathrooms Photo: Henry Adams – New Homes

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hassocks