A four double-bedroom detached house in Lindfield is on the market for a guide price of £950,000.

The freehold property on Summerhill Lane has recently been refurbished and modernised to a high standard and is offered with no on-going chain.

The home is being sold by Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath and people can find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk.

Outside, the house boasts attractive front and rear gardens, lots of space for parking and a double garage.

Inside, it has accommodation over two levels beginning with an entrance hallway with a downstairs WC. There is a dual-aspect sitting room with a fire and French doors to the garden. The dining room also looks over the garden and there is a multi-faceted room that could be used as a study. The kitchen is brand new and has a utility room with side access.

The four bedrooms are upstairs with a family bathroom and a large en-suite to the master bedroom.

1 . Summerhill Lane The freehold property on Summerhill Lane is offered with no on-going chain Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

2 . Garden Outside, the house boasts attractive front and rear gardens Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

3 . Bedroom The four double bedrooms are upstairs Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath