In 16 photos: this detached bungalow offers a stylish and spacious home at the foot of Ditchling Beacon

A detached four-bed bungalow at the foot of Ditchling Beacon is on the market for £1,100,000.

By Lawrence Smith
3 minutes ago

‘Tara’ on Underhill Lane offers a stylish and deceptively spacious home less than a mile from the historic village.

The freehold property is for sale through Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, a sitting room, a reception room, a conservatory and views of the South Downs.

A Hamptons spokesperson said: “The accommodation is well proportioned with a versatile layout and large windows providing a feeling of light and space throughout, with a handful of rooms benefitting from lovely views overlooking the surrounding countryside.”

They continued: “The house is set on the highly desirable Underhill Lane, set alongside fields and fronted by a good-sized driveway with space for several cars. The rear garden is attractively landscaped and mostly laid to neat lawn, which is bordered by flowerbeds and mature shrubs.”

1. Tara

Tara is at the foot of Ditchling Beacon and less than a mile from the centre of Ditchling

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

2. Garden

Hamptons said the rear garden is mostly laid to neat lawn and bordered by flowerbeds and mature shrubs

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

3. Conservatory

Hamptons said: "The accommodation is well proportioned with a versatile layout and large windows providing a feeling of light and space throughout"

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

4. Bedroom

The property has three bathrooms

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

