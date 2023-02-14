In 16 photos: this detached bungalow offers a stylish and spacious home at the foot of Ditchling Beacon
A detached four-bed bungalow at the foot of Ditchling Beacon is on the market for £1,100,000.
‘Tara’ on Underhill Lane offers a stylish and deceptively spacious home less than a mile from the historic village.
The freehold property is for sale through Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, a sitting room, a reception room, a conservatory and views of the South Downs.
A Hamptons spokesperson said: “The accommodation is well proportioned with a versatile layout and large windows providing a feeling of light and space throughout, with a handful of rooms benefitting from lovely views overlooking the surrounding countryside.”
They continued: “The house is set on the highly desirable Underhill Lane, set alongside fields and fronted by a good-sized driveway with space for several cars. The rear garden is attractively landscaped and mostly laid to neat lawn, which is bordered by flowerbeds and mature shrubs.”
