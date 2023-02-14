A detached four-bed bungalow at the foot of Ditchling Beacon is on the market for £1,100,000.

‘Tara’ on Underhill Lane offers a stylish and deceptively spacious home less than a mile from the historic village.

The freehold property is for sale through Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, a sitting room, a reception room, a conservatory and views of the South Downs.

A Hamptons spokesperson said: “The accommodation is well proportioned with a versatile layout and large windows providing a feeling of light and space throughout, with a handful of rooms benefitting from lovely views overlooking the surrounding countryside.”

They continued: “The house is set on the highly desirable Underhill Lane, set alongside fields and fronted by a good-sized driveway with space for several cars. The rear garden is attractively landscaped and mostly laid to neat lawn, which is bordered by flowerbeds and mature shrubs.”

1 . Tara Tara is at the foot of Ditchling Beacon and less than a mile from the centre of Ditchling Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales Photo Sales

2 . Garden Hamptons said the rear garden is mostly laid to neat lawn and bordered by flowerbeds and mature shrubs Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales Photo Sales

3 . Conservatory Hamptons said: "The accommodation is well proportioned with a versatile layout and large windows providing a feeling of light and space throughout" Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom The property has three bathrooms Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales Photo Sales