In 17 photos: this charming Edwardian family home in a Mid Sussex village has most of its original features
A charming four-bedroom Edwardian house in Lindfield has come onto the market for £1,150,000 through Jackson-Stops Lindfield.
The freehold property is in Compton Road, which is the street behind Lindfield High Street.
A Jackston-Stops spokesperson called it ‘a stunning and substantial’ family home. They said: “The property is a large semi-detached house with beautifully proportioned rooms, grand ceiling heights, exquisite original mouldings, woodwork, architraves, dado rails and doors and a beautiful turned wood staircase.”
They added that the property is ‘bursting with Edwardian charm’ and said it retains most of its original features.
The ground floor has: a large entrance hall, a drawing room with a wooden surround fireplace, a formal dining room with French doors to the rear garden, a breakfast room and a kitchen, a downstairs cloakroom and a utility. The second floor offers: a principal bedroom with ensuite shower room, two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a cloakroom. There is a large fourth bedroom and all rooms have large windows.
