A charming four-bedroom Edwardian house in Lindfield has come onto the market for £1,150,000 through Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

The freehold property is in Compton Road, which is the street behind Lindfield High Street.

A Jackston-Stops spokesperson called it ‘a stunning and substantial’ family home. They said: “The property is a large semi-detached house with beautifully proportioned rooms, grand ceiling heights, exquisite original mouldings, woodwork, architraves, dado rails and doors and a beautiful turned wood staircase.”

They added that the property is ‘bursting with Edwardian charm’ and said it retains most of its original features.

The ground floor has: a large entrance hall, a drawing room with a wooden surround fireplace, a formal dining room with French doors to the rear garden, a breakfast room and a kitchen, a downstairs cloakroom and a utility. The second floor offers: a principal bedroom with ensuite shower room, two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a cloakroom. There is a large fourth bedroom and all rooms have large windows.

Compton Road The house is on the street behind Lindfield High Street

Drawing room The drawing room has an Edwardian wooden surround fireplace

Dining room The formal dining room has French doors leading into the rear garden

Garden The garden has herbaceous borders and specimen shrubs