An attractive three-bedroom house has just come onto the market in Ditchling for £975,000.

Lavender House, a new build in Hideaway Place, is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and can be viewed on Zoopla now.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors and the house is presented to a high standard with an open plan design on the ground floor.

The freehold property has: two bath/shower rooms, a kitchen/breakfast/dining room, a sitting room, a WC, driveway parking and a garden.

The listing on Zoopla said: “The kitchen and bathrooms are very well appointed with all the modern conveniences, and the house is ready for immediate occupation. The property benefits from underfloor heating on the ground floor and air conditioning in the bedrooms It would be a fabulous second home or would equally suit professional couples or smaller families.”

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more about the property.

1 . Lavender House Lavender House is a new build in Hideaway Place Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

2 . Bathroom The bathrooms are well appointed with all the modern conveniences Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

3 . Bathroom The bathrooms are well appointed with all the modern conveniences Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

4 . Bedroom The property has three bedrooms Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

