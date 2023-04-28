In photos: an attractive new build home in a quiet Sussex village for under £1m
An attractive three-bedroom house has just come onto the market in Ditchling for £975,000.
Lavender House, a new build in Hideaway Place, is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and can be viewed on Zoopla now.
The accommodation is arranged over two floors and the house is presented to a high standard with an open plan design on the ground floor.
The freehold property has: two bath/shower rooms, a kitchen/breakfast/dining room, a sitting room, a WC, driveway parking and a garden.
The listing on Zoopla said: “The kitchen and bathrooms are very well appointed with all the modern conveniences, and the house is ready for immediate occupation. The property benefits from underfloor heating on the ground floor and air conditioning in the bedrooms It would be a fabulous second home or would equally suit professional couples or smaller families.”
Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more about the property.