A five-bed semi-detached house with an attractive landscaped garden is on the market in Lindfield.

The Edwardian family home in Sunte Avenue is being sold by Purplebricks and offers spacious accommodation arranged over three floors.

The guide price is £1,150,000 and the freehold property offers: period features, two en-suites, a family bathroom and a downstairs WC, parking, double glazing and gas central heating.

The home also boasts: an original stained glass front door, an entrance hall, a downstairs cloakroom, a bay fronted sitting room, a separate family room, a kitchen/dining room, a breakfast bar, a split level landing, a large loft space and an enclosed rear garden.

A Purplebricks spokesperson said: “The property occupies a pleasant position in one of the area’s most highly sought after roads on the western side of Lindfield within convenient walking distance of Haywards Heath mainline railway station which is situated approximately 3/4 of a mile away.”

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to see more.

1 . Sunte Avenue The Edwardian semi-detached family home is situated in a prime residential location Photo: Purplebricks

2 . Sunte Avenue There is a bay fronted sitting room with lots of space for sofas and chairs Photo: Purplebricks

3 . Sunte Avenue The home has five bedrooms Photo: Purplebricks

4 . Sunte Avenue A luxury bathroom is on the first floor Photo: Purplebricks