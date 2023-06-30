NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
This charming 16th century rural Sussex house with a swimming pool, separate annexe and pool is on the market with a guide price of £2,395,000This charming 16th century rural Sussex house with a swimming pool, separate annexe and pool is on the market with a guide price of £2,395,000
This charming 16th century rural Sussex house with a swimming pool, separate annexe and pool is on the market with a guide price of £2,395,000

In Photos: Beautiful Sussex farmhouse with granny annexe, pool, pond and landscaped gardens

Take a look inside this beautiful Sussex farmhouse with a separate granny annexe, pool, and landscaped gardens.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST

The five-bedroom 16th century property – Park Farm in Twineham – also has a picturesque pond and panoramic views to the South Downs within its 9.9 acres.

The interior presents an attractive combination of stylish modern fixtures and fittings with a wealth of period features.

The Grade II listed property is full of character and charm and is on the market through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,395,000.

The reception hall epitomises the style of the house with part panelled walls and an impressive wooden staircase rising to the first floor

1. Reception hall

The reception hall epitomises the style of the house with part panelled walls and an impressive wooden staircase rising to the first floor Photo: Contributed

The kitchen has a partially vaulted ceiling, is galleried to the first floor and has stone paved flooring; it is fitted with a range of painted wooden units with granite worktops and it is served by a utility/boot room with space for further appliances, a secondary staircase rising to the first floor, and a pantry cupboard.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen has a partially vaulted ceiling, is galleried to the first floor and has stone paved flooring; it is fitted with a range of painted wooden units with granite worktops and it is served by a utility/boot room with space for further appliances, a secondary staircase rising to the first floor, and a pantry cupboard. Photo: Contributed

The cosy sitting room has an open fire

3. Sitting room

The cosy sitting room has an open fire Photo: Contributed

The impressive split-level dining room, with inglenook fireplace and woodburning stove, has views over the beautifully landscaped parterre garden.

4. Dining room

The impressive split-level dining room, with inglenook fireplace and woodburning stove, has views over the beautifully landscaped parterre garden. Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SussexSouth DownsGrade IISavills