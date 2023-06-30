In Photos: Beautiful Sussex farmhouse with granny annexe, pool, pond and landscaped gardens

Take a look inside this beautiful Sussex farmhouse with a separate granny annexe, pool, and landscaped gardens.
The five-bedroom 16th century property – Park Farm in Twineham – also has a picturesque pond and panoramic views to the South Downs within its 9.9 acres.
The interior presents an attractive combination of stylish modern fixtures and fittings with a wealth of period features.
The Grade II listed property is full of character and charm and is on the market through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,395,000.
1. Reception hall
The reception hall epitomises the style of the house with part panelled walls and an impressive wooden staircase rising to the first floor Photo: Contributed
2. Kitchen
The kitchen has a partially vaulted ceiling, is galleried to the first floor and has stone paved flooring; it is fitted with a range of painted wooden units with granite worktops and it is served by a utility/boot room with space for further appliances, a secondary staircase rising to the first floor, and a pantry cupboard. Photo: Contributed
3. Sitting room
The cosy sitting room has an open fire Photo: Contributed
4. Dining room
The impressive split-level dining room, with inglenook fireplace and woodburning stove, has views over the beautifully landscaped parterre garden. Photo: Contributed