The home in Hestia Place is chain-free and is being sold by Purplebricks.

It sits in the stylish development of The Croft, built by Charles Church in 2017. People can view it at www.zoopla.co.uk.

The property enjoys a semi-rural location with nearby fields, access to children’s play areas and walks on Ditchling Common.

The home has gas central heating, solar panels and an electric car port.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall with a cloakroom/WC, a double aspect sitting room, a kitchen/dining room with an adjoining utility room and a study/snug. On the first floor are four bedrooms, which include a main bedroom with en suite facilities. There is a family bathroom as well, which has a bath and shower.

The large garage has loft storage and an electric car port, and there is private parking for two vehicles at the front. The lawned rear garden features a patio and a decking terrace.

