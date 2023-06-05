A much improved and immaculately presented three-bedroom home has just come onto the market in East Grinstead.

The freehold property in Moat Road offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent built in 1865.

It is being sold by Connells – East Grinstead with a guide price of £950,000.

The home has three double bedrooms, allocated parking, two reception rooms, a master bedroom and upgraded en-suite, an upgraded family bathroom, 11 acres of communal gardens, communal tennis courts and a swimming pool. The property also has a well presented kitchen/breakfast room and a downstairs WC.

Outside, the home has a gated courtyard frontage. The development also has 11 acres of grounds with visitor parking, a play area and a chapel with a snooker room. The home is also situated within easy reach of the town centre.

Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk. For breaking news from across Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

1 . Old convent This property on Moat Road in East Grinstead offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent Photo: Connells – East Grinstead

2 . Old convent This property on Moat Road in East Grinstead offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent Photo: Connells – East Grinstead

3 . Old convent This property on Moat Road in East Grinstead offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent Photo: Connells – East Grinstead

4 . Old convent This property on Moat Road in East Grinstead offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent Photo: Connells – East Grinstead

Next Page Page 1 of 2