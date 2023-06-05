Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: chance to own a truly unique property in an old West Sussex convent built in 1865

A much improved and immaculately presented three-bedroom home has just come onto the market in East Grinstead.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

The freehold property in Moat Road offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent built in 1865.

It is being sold by Connells – East Grinstead with a guide price of £950,000.

The home has three double bedrooms, allocated parking, two reception rooms, a master bedroom and upgraded en-suite, an upgraded family bathroom, 11 acres of communal gardens, communal tennis courts and a swimming pool. The property also has a well presented kitchen/breakfast room and a downstairs WC.

Outside, the home has a gated courtyard frontage. The development also has 11 acres of grounds with visitor parking, a play area and a chapel with a snooker room. The home is also situated within easy reach of the town centre.

Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk. For breaking news from across Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

This property on Moat Road in East Grinstead offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent

This property on Moat Road in East Grinstead offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent

This property on Moat Road in East Grinstead offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent

This property on Moat Road in East Grinstead offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent

