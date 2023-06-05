In photos: chance to own a truly unique property in an old West Sussex convent built in 1865
The freehold property in Moat Road offers 2,971 square feet of accommodation in a Grade I Listed Old Convent built in 1865.
It is being sold by Connells – East Grinstead with a guide price of £950,000.
The home has three double bedrooms, allocated parking, two reception rooms, a master bedroom and upgraded en-suite, an upgraded family bathroom, 11 acres of communal gardens, communal tennis courts and a swimming pool. The property also has a well presented kitchen/breakfast room and a downstairs WC.
Outside, the home has a gated courtyard frontage. The development also has 11 acres of grounds with visitor parking, a play area and a chapel with a snooker room. The home is also situated within easy reach of the town centre.
Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk. For breaking news from across Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.