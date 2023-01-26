In photos: country house near Horsham with cinema room, swimming pool and lake

This substantial five-bedroom country house is on the market for the very first time since it was built.

The property – White Gables in Rudgwick near Horsham – is set in an elevated position with views of the South Downs.

It has a grand reception hall/cinema room, drawing room, garden room, sitting room and a large bespoke kitchen/dining room with an Aga.

The property is priced at £3,500,000 and is on sale through estate agents Grantley.

The house’s principal bedroom has a dressing area and en suite bathroom and there are three further bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There is also a self-contained two-storey annexe linked to the main house.

There is a double barn style garage, second double garage, machinery store, workshop, private lake, tennis court with a pavilion, heated swimming pool and pool house, formal gardens and paddocks all within around 11 acres.

The main entrance porch leads through to an impressive reception hall with French bar limestone flooring, a Minster Stone fireplace and wood burning stove.

A 108-inch HD cinema screen is concealed within the ceiling void and connected to a 3D HD projector giving the reception hall a dual purpose. The house is surrounded by gardens which have been professionally landscaped and planted with numerous specimen trees and shrubs.The main feature of the gardens is a central lake. A tennis pavilion is also located here and is fitted with a small kitchen and space for a table and chairs. The house has double glazed windows throughout, underfloor heating, generous insulation levels and three Air Source Heat Pumps to ensure the running costs are kept low. A total of 34 solar panels provide energy to supplement power to the house and gardens. A separate array of 10 panels aids to power the workshop, pavilion and pool house.

See www.zoopla.co.uk

1 . Kitchern/Dining room The kitchen area has been hand built in a country shaker style with a central island, a range of Gaggenau appliances including a full height fridge, separate freezer and two dishwashers. With a triple aspect, the kitchen and dining areas offer splendid views across the surrounding gardens. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . Drawing room The main drawing room leads to the left of the hallway and enjoys views over the grounds and rose gardens. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room and study area A small study area links the main house to the annexe. As the ground floor of the annexe runs seamlessly from the main drawing room, it can be used as a further reception space or closed off creating a private living area for the annexe. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4 . Spiral staircase A spiral staircase leads up to a bedroom, bathroom and study area. Photo: contributed Photo Sales