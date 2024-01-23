White House Farm, which has a guide price of £1,785,000 to £1,950,000, is set in a rural position between the hamlets of Lye Green and Friar’s Gate.

It is on the edge of the Ashdown Forest, which inspired Hundred Acre Wood, the fictional setting of A. A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books.

Visit savills.com to see the full listing.

A Savills spokesperson said: “The farmhouse, which is in a private setting with no near neighbours and a beautiful and unspoilt outlook, dates back in part to the 17th century and formed part of the impressive Buckhurst Estate. Within the grounds is the footprint and remains of a single roundel oast, which is also Grade II listed, as well as several derelict outbuildings. In addition, there is a modern concrete portal frame barn and area of hardstanding with potential, subject to the necessary consents, for alternative uses.”

The land includes 88.5 acres of mixed Wealden farmland, with 28.1 acres of deciduous woodland.

Hannah Riches of Savills rural agency team in the South East, said: “This is a rare and exciting opportunity to purchase a mixed Wealden farm with significant potential to improve, enhance and redevelop, on the edge of the Ashdown Forest.”

To find out more call Hannah on 07967 555724, Chris Spofforth on 07812 965379, or Savills Tunbridge Wells office on 01892 507000.

