In photos: farmland near Winnie-the-Pooh’s wood in Sussex on market for £1,280,000

A block of 165 acres of farmland near the Ashdown Forest has come on to the market.

Savills said Bolebroke Farm is about 1.5 miles north of Hartfield, which is well known as the home of A.A. Milne who wrote the Winnie-the-Pooh books.

The land is available through Savills as a whole or in three lots.

The farmland is grade 3 and offers a mix of pasture and arable land, with about 18 acres of woodland and shaws.

Bolebroke Farm is about 1.5 miles to the north of Hartfield. Photo: Savills

Chris Spofforth, of Savills rural agency team in the South East, said: “The sale of Bolebroke Farm offers the chance for farmers, amenity buyers and environmental investors alike to buy a significant block of mixed-use farmland in an area where such opportunities rarely come to the market. There are fine views over quintessential Wealden countryside, yet the farmland is only about 35 miles from central London.”

Bolebroke Farm is being marketed by Savills for a guide price of £1,280,000 for the whole or in three lots from £210,000.

For more information, call Chris Spofforth or Hannah Riches on 01732 789700.