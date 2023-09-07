BREAKING
In photos: Gorgeous five-bedroom family home in a rural but not remote West Sussex setting

This gorgeous five-bedroom family home – situated in a rural but not remote setting – is currently looking for new owners.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST

The property – Brentleigh in Church Lane, Plummers Plain, near Horsham, is on the market with a guide price of £1,995,000.

As well as the five bedrooms, it has five reception rooms and two bathrooms and includes timber stabling, a paddock and outbuildings.

The house is set back from the lane behind substantial, electronically operated timber gates which open to a sweeping beech hedge-lined driveway leading to the house and garaging; a further five-bar gate leads on to a barn, stabling and paddock beyond.In all, it extends to around 4.26 acres. It is on sale through agents Savills.

The wonderful kitchen and dining room has bespoke solid wood Clive Christian cabinetry and an Iroko-topped central island by Clive Christian, with granite worktops and a range of high-end integrated appliances including a two-oven oil-fired Aga

1. Kitchen/dining room

The wonderful kitchen and dining room has bespoke solid wood Clive Christian cabinetry and an Iroko-topped central island by Clive Christian, with granite worktops and a range of high-end integrated appliances including a two-oven oil-fired Aga Photo: Contributed

There is ample space in the large kitchen for a large dining table.

2. Dining area

There is ample space in the large kitchen for a large dining table. Photo: Contributed

The property has an elegant formal sitting room which is sun-filled with large windows and French doors opening to the garden.

3. Sitting room

The property has an elegant formal sitting room which is sun-filled with large windows and French doors opening to the garden. Photo: Contributed

There is a stone fireplace in one corner of the sitting room, set with a woodburner.

4. Sitting room

There is a stone fireplace in one corner of the sitting room, set with a woodburner. Photo: Contributed

