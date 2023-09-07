In photos: Gorgeous five-bedroom family home in a rural but not remote West Sussex setting
This gorgeous five-bedroom family home – situated in a rural but not remote setting – is currently looking for new owners.
The property – Brentleigh in Church Lane, Plummers Plain, near Horsham, is on the market with a guide price of £1,995,000.
As well as the five bedrooms, it has five reception rooms and two bathrooms and includes timber stabling, a paddock and outbuildings.
The house is set back from the lane behind substantial, electronically operated timber gates which open to a sweeping beech hedge-lined driveway leading to the house and garaging; a further five-bar gate leads on to a barn, stabling and paddock beyond.In all, it extends to around 4.26 acres. It is on sale through agents Savills.
