In photos: look inside this stunning Grade II listed Georgian home on the edge of a pretty West Sussex village

An exceptional Grade II listed Georgian home has come onto the market in Albourne for £3,950,000.

The Old Rectory is for sale by Inigo and is now listed on Zoopla for £3,950,000.

The eight-bed detached house is freehold and sits at the end of a quiet country lane. It is surrounded by walled gardens, landscaped grounds, open fields and views of the Sussex Downs, with the home itself offering 6,300 square feet across three storeys.

The original house has retained its Georgian features, which include six-panel doors, joinery, cast-iron radiators, chimney pieces and fine plaster work. There is a connected barn with exposed original oak beams. The coach house is connected by an interior hallway and offers a large living room.

The property also has: a double garage, a main driveway, electronic remote-operated wooden gates, a camera security system, a spacious hallway, a drawing room, and a dining room, which is currently used as a library and study room.

There is an informal sitting room, a WC set off the hallway, access to a brick-paved cellar, and a spacious kitchen with ancillary service rooms (including a pantry, larder and laundry room). The kitchen is connected through an open architrave in the pantry and is set in what was once the barn. The boot room is off the kitchen and acts as a secondary lobby. There are paddle steps to an office space above. The glamorous WC has a door clad in polished brass.

The home has guest sleeping quarters, featuring a cabin bedroom with single beds and a spacious double bedroom. Both bed chambers share a shower room. There is a double garage, and a separate staircase leading to a home gym above.

The house’s six principal bedrooms are on the upper storeys of the primary range of the house. The original staircase leads to a landing and three bedrooms, including the principal bedroom suite. Two further bedrooms are set off the landing and share a bathroom. There is also a separate shower area. There are three further bedrooms are on the uppermost floor, set in the roof’s pitch. A generous attic room in the southern roof offers additional storage. For a more in-depth guide to the property visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

1 . The Old Rectory The Old Rectory is an exceptional Grade II listed Georgian home set in eight acres of grounds Photo: Inigo

2 . Gym A ground-floor service corridor leads to a double garage, and a separate staircase leads to a home gym above Photo: Inigo

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is square and has a soaring pitch ceiling with exposed timber beams. Photo: Inigo

4 . Sitting room An intimate sitting room features a slate chimneypiece and an open fire, surrounded by contemporary panelled cupboards Photo: Inigo