The luxurious show home, which is available to view , features a large open plan kitchen and dining room, a spacious living area, bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, a family bathroom, a garage and driveway parking, plus a turfed garden with a patio.

The new home boasts: fully integrated Siemens appliances in the kitchen including ovens, an induction hob, a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher and a washer dryer; bespoke fitted wardrobes with lighting in all bedrooms; and a spa-like bathroom with designer sanitaryware. The development is nearly completed with homes ready for people to move into. There are Sonace ceiling speakers in the kitchen/dining room, a state-of-the-art security system and a Ring doorbell. The home also has a double space driveway with a tiled single garage with an automated sectional door.