BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

In photos: luxurious three-bed show home in Burgess Hill has a large open plan kitchen

A three-bedroom detached house in Burgess Hill has just been added to Zoopla for £725,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The luxurious show home, which is available to view, features a large open plan kitchen and dining room, a spacious living area, bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, a family bathroom, a garage and driveway parking, plus a turfed garden with a patio.

The freehold property in Valebridge Road is for sale through Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath.

The new home boasts: fully integrated Siemens appliances in the kitchen including ovens, an induction hob, a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher and a washer dryer; bespoke fitted wardrobes with lighting in all bedrooms; and a spa-like bathroom with designer sanitaryware. The development is nearly completed with homes ready for people to move into. There are Sonace ceiling speakers in the kitchen/dining room, a state-of-the-art security system and a Ring doorbell. The home also has a double space driveway with a tiled single garage with an automated sectional door.

The freehold property in Valebridge Road is for sale through Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

1. Valebridge Road

The freehold property in Valebridge Road is for sale through Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

The spa-like bathroom with designer sanitaryware

2. Bathroom

The spa-like bathroom with designer sanitaryware Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

Living room

3. Living room

Living room Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

The bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes

4. Bedroom

The bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Burgess HillZooplaHaywards Heath