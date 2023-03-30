Jones Homes is offering Mid Sussex residents the rare opportunity to move into a £1,200,000 show home in Burgess Hill.

The impressive four-bedroom detached house is in Folders Grove, off Folders Lane, and features landscaped gardens. It is also fully fitted with flooring, appliances and window dressings.

Sara Stanhope, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “Living in a show home is the ultimate in luxury, as it comes with a host of upgrades and extras throughout.

“The Lindfield II GR has been professionally styled by our designers, who have chosen colours, fixtures and fittings to create an elegant and sophisticated look, which also offers the highest level of comfort and practicality for daily living. It sits in the most prestigious part of the development, of a private drive surrounded by greenery.”

The home also offers: a spacious hall, an open-plan kitchen/family/dining room with a kitchen island, lots of entertaining space, a garden room, three glazed external walls and doors to the garden, a utility room, an integral double garage, and a lounge with a feature fireplace and a wide bay window.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room. Bedroom two has an en suite and a fitted wardrobe. Bedroom three is a double room and bedroom four has lots of space. The modern, family bathroom is fully tiled and has a bath and a shower as well.

The show home for sale is plot 72. People can find out more at jones-homes.co.uk.

