In photos: rarely available flint-fronted town house for sale in West Sussex town

A rarely available flint-fronted town house is for sale in Haywards Heath for a guide price of £850,000 to £900,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:53 BST

The detached five-bedroom property is in St Pauls On The Green and offers more than 2,000 square feet of living space over three floors.

The freehold home can be viewed on Zoopla now and is for sale through PSP Homes.

The property has: five large bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms, a landscaped south facing garden, and a garage and driveway. The house also has a central hallway with engineer oak flooring, a separate downstairs WC, a triple aspect living room with French doors to the garden, a second reception room, a 22ft kitchen and a separate utility room. Two bedrooms include built-in wardrobes and en suite shower rooms. The garden has three porcelain tiled patio areas, a lawn and flower beds.

The home has some recent upgrades and improvements and was built in 2009, forming part of Charles Church’s popular ‘St Pauls on the Green’ development.

This rarely available flint-fronted town house is for sale in Haywards Heath

1. St Pauls On The Green

This rarely available flint-fronted town house is for sale in Haywards Heath Photo: PSP Homes

Two bedrooms include an updated en suite shower room

2. En suite

Two bedrooms include an updated en suite shower room Photo: PSP Homes

This rarely available flint-fronted town house is for sale in Haywards Heath

3. St Pauls On The Green

This rarely available flint-fronted town house is for sale in Haywards Heath Photo: PSP Homes

The home has a second reception room, which is being used as a playroom

4. Playroom

The home has a second reception room, which is being used as a playroom Photo: PSP Homes

