BREAKING
Bines Farm Barn in Partridge Green has six bedrooms and an annexe which could be converted into another three-bedroom property. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000Bines Farm Barn in Partridge Green has six bedrooms and an annexe which could be converted into another three-bedroom property. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000
Bines Farm Barn in Partridge Green has six bedrooms and an annexe which could be converted into another three-bedroom property. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000

In Photos: Six-bedroom luxury home up for sale in Sussex village

This six-bedroom luxury barn conversion has superb panoramic views over the South Downs and has potential for a multi-generational family.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:20 GMT

The property – Bines Farm Barn in Bines Road, Partridge Green – could be arranged as two three-bedroom homes and there is also an opportunity to convert an annexe into further accommodation.

It is set in nearly 10 acres and, as well as a large garden, has outbuildings, an orchard, pond and paddocks.

It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,450,000.

Formerly part of Bines Farm, the Barn was acquired in 2003 by the current owners who undertook a comprehensive conversion to create a spacious home that celebrates the beauty of the barn and its original materials with exposed flintwork and the original oak beams enhanced by oak flooring, white painted plasterwork and contemporary kitchen and bathroom fittings.Savills say that Bines Farm Barn offers a versatile layout suited both to family life, and to multi-generational living, with potential to be arranged as one six-bedroom or two three-bedroom dwellings; in addition, the detached ancillary building offers further potential to create a separate three-bedroom dwelling or for example, a games room with home office with flat above.

To the east of the house is a courtyard garden, with a large pond, stocked with carp, lilies and iris, with an adjoining lawn and orchard

1. Garden

To the east of the house is a courtyard garden, with a large pond, stocked with carp, lilies and iris, with an adjoining lawn and orchard Photo: Contributed

The original barn forms the principal vaulted reception room, which has distinct sections including an entrance hall with adjoining cloakroom, a sitting room with a Jetmaster fire, and a separate area for dining

2. Entrance Hall

The original barn forms the principal vaulted reception room, which has distinct sections including an entrance hall with adjoining cloakroom, a sitting room with a Jetmaster fire, and a separate area for dining Photo: Contributed

The dual aspect kitchen/breakfast room has an excellent range of bespoke painted wood cabinets under black granite worktops, a four oven oil fired Aga, separate electric oven and hob, integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer, and a space for table and chairs or a sofa

3. Kitchen/Breakfast Room

The dual aspect kitchen/breakfast room has an excellent range of bespoke painted wood cabinets under black granite worktops, a four oven oil fired Aga, separate electric oven and hob, integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer, and a space for table and chairs or a sofa Photo: Contributed

The cosy but spacious sitting room

4. Sitting Room

The cosy but spacious sitting room Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SussexSouth DownsSavills