In Photos: Six-bedroom luxury home up for sale in Sussex village

The property – Bines Farm Barn in Bines Road, Partridge Green – could be arranged as two three-bedroom homes and there is also an opportunity to convert an annexe into further accommodation.

Formerly part of Bines Farm, the Barn was acquired in 2003 by the current owners who undertook a comprehensive conversion to create a spacious home that celebrates the beauty of the barn and its original materials with exposed flintwork and the original oak beams enhanced by oak flooring, white painted plasterwork and contemporary kitchen and bathroom fittings.Savills say that Bines Farm Barn offers a versatile layout suited both to family life, and to multi-generational living, with potential to be arranged as one six-bedroom or two three-bedroom dwellings; in addition, the detached ancillary building offers further potential to create a separate three-bedroom dwelling or for example, a games room with home office with flat above.