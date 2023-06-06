A rare Grade I listed house in private ownership is on the market in Ditchling.

Wings Place in West Street, sometimes referred to as ‘Anne of Cleves House’, is a five-bedroom property being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

The guide price is £2,250,000 for this home with a fascinating history. For example, when Henry VIII divorced his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, he granted her Wings Place as part of the divorce settlement.

Wings Place is typical of the Tudor era and is timber framed with tall brick chimneys and leaded light casement windows. The accommodation is arranged over three floors, with oak joinery, two oak staircases and several 16th Century inglenook fireplaces.

There is a vaulted ‘guard room’, a formal dining room, a sitting room with a large inglenook fireplace, a secondary staircase to the first floor, a cloakroom, and a newly built vaulted kitchen. There is a spacious drawing room, a panelled library, a cellar (comprising a store room and wine cellar), a turned oak staircase from the inner hall to the first-floor landing, a study/fifth bedroom and a principal suite, which comprises a bedroom with an oak mullioned bay window and fireplace, a dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

On the other side of the landing are two more bedrooms. The guest suite is on the second floor and comprises a bedroom and bathroom.

To the rear of Wings Place is a large south facing, flagstone terrace, which has an outdoor entertaining area overlooking the gardens. There is a part paved flower and shrub garden, and the lower garden leads over a gently sloping lawn down to a stream.

