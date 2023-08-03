A substantial family home of more than 4,000 square feet is up for sale through Hamptons Haywards Heath for a guide price of £2.4 million.

The accommodation at 11 Old Wickham Lane is arranged over four floors and the home is situated on the edge of Haywards Heath town centre.

The detached Victorian house has plenty of space inside for a growing family and has been renovated to a high standard. People can find out more at www.hamptons.co.uk/properties/17523148/sales/HAY230175#/.

Its Victorian character features still include a wooden veranda over a tiled entryway, cast iron fireplaces and an entrance hall with a feature staircase and wooden floors. The home also has high ceilings and large windows.

There are seven well-proportioned bedrooms, plus a detached two-bedroom annexe. On the ground floor there is: a morning room, a formal lounge, a large family room, a dining area, a kitchen/breakfast room with a utility room, and a cloakroom with a W.C. There is a cellar on the lower ground floor too.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms (three are en suite), a further bedroom and a family bathroom. There are three more bedrooms on the second floor and and an additional bathroom. The house also has CCTV and a security alarm system.

The home is in a private residential road behind a large in-and-out gravel driveway. The gardens feature lawns, flowerbeds and borders, and there is a large paved terrace at the back of the house as well as a pond. The home also has an outdoor swimming pool with a cover, a hot tub and a wooden summerhouse.

