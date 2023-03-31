Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: this 100-year-old, three-storey period house in Haywards Heath boasts five double-bedrooms for under £1m

An impressive three-storey period house in Haywards Heath is on the market now for £900,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:21 BST

The home Fox Hill is being sold by Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath and is semi-detached.

It is freehold and has five double-bedrooms, three floors of spacious accommodation, a modern feature kitchen, a master bedroom with a concealed walk-in dressing room, a large garden room and off-road parking.

A Fox & Sons spokesperson said: “Fox and Sons are delighted to offer this superb period house to the market, originally built over 100 years ago there is character and charm everywhere you turn. The current owners have thoughtfully modernised this wonderful family house and viewings are highly recommended to appreciate the space.”

They added: “Located at the top end of Fox Hill in Haywards Heath, the town centre, hospital and train station are just a short walk away and there are some well-regarded local schools."

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

The period house has accommodation spanning three levels

1. Three-storey property

The period house has accommodation spanning three levels Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

The main reception room has a large open fire place and a bay window

2. Reception room

The main reception room has a large open fire place and a bay window Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

At the top of the house there are two further double bedrooms

3. Bedroom

At the top of the house there are two further double bedrooms Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

On the first floor there is a large modern shower room

4. Shower room

On the first floor there is a large modern shower room Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

