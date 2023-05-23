Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: this detached six-bed rural residence is surrounded by countryside near East Grinstead

A substantial detached rural residence in East Grinstead has just come onto the market.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:20 BST

Horseshoe Cottage is located on the sought-after Luxfords Lane and is being sold by Move Revolution for a guide price of £1,600,000.

The freehold property is on a two-acre plot and the main residence boasts more than 3,000 square feet of flexible family living accommodation.

The ground floor has: an entrance hallway, a family room with an exposed brick wall, a triple aspect sitting room with a wood burning stove, a kitchen/dining room with a central island, bi-folding doors to the rear terrace and a utility room.

The main house also offers the potential of a one-bedroom annexe, which is now used as a utility room, sitting room, double bedroom and bathroom. The ground floor accommodation is completed by a further bedroom and shower room.

The first floor has a triple aspect master bedroom suite with an ensuite shower room and a seating terrace. There are three more bedrooms (one with a staircase to another room) and a family bathroom. There is also access to a loft room on the landing.

Horseshoe Cottage also has a detached timber clad building with flexible accommodation and its own driveway.

Outside, the property has a gravel ‘in and out’ driveway with five bar gate with a large store room and wood store. The rear garden has a patio seating terrace, an expanse of lawn, two wooden summer houses and a kitchen garden.

Find out more about this home at www.zoopla.co.uk.

