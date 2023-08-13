BREAKING
In photos: this five-bed detached home in West Sussex sits in an exclusive cul-de-sac of just nine houses

A five-bed detached house in a cul-de-sac of just nine houses has come onto the market in Haywards Heath for £1,250,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST

The property in Shire Lane is being sold by Henry Adams – Haywards Heath. It is on zoopla.co.uk now.

It features: an open plan kitchen/dining room, a double garage, three reception rooms, a utility room, a private rear garden, five double bedrooms, a family bathroom and two en-suite bathrooms.

The freehold home is within walking distance of Haywards Heath railway station.

It was built in 2014 by Crest Nicholson and measures 3,605 sq ft, set over three floors. It has a large entrance hall, an oak staircase to the first floor, and a second floor that offers total privacy from the rest of the house. The living room has a stone fireplace with an inset wood burning stove, while the kitchen/dining room has a central kitchen island, Quartz worktops and integrated appliances. The rear garden has a raised terrace area and a lawn.

The private garden at the rear has a raised terrace area and a large lawn

1. Garden

The private garden at the rear has a raised terrace area and a large lawn Photo: Henry Adams – Haywards Heath

The property has five double bedrooms

2. Bedrooms

The property has five double bedrooms Photo: Henry Adams – Haywards Heath

The five-bed detached house is in an exclusive cul-de-sac of just nine houses

3. Shire Lane

The five-bed detached house is in an exclusive cul-de-sac of just nine houses Photo: Henry Adams – Haywards Heath

