A spacious four-bed detached family house is for sale in Hassocks.

The freehold property in The Minnels has a guide price of £900,000 and is for sale through Arington.

People can find out more about the property and see more photos of the beautiful interiors on Zoopla.

The house boasts: four to five bedrooms, an integrated double garage, an en suite and dressing room to the main bedroom, a downstairs WC, a west facing rear garden, a kitchen with bi fold doors, a utility room and a central village location.

The home also has: a family bathroom, a living room, a dining room, a conservatory, off-street parking leading to the double garage, gardens wrapping around the front, side and rear, areas of seating, lawns and established shrub and tree borders.

The executive family home is located in a private cul de sac in the heart of Hassocks village, opposite Adastra Park.

