A four-bed semi-detached house is up for sale in Hurstpierpoint for a guide price of £1,250,000.

South Danworth Cottage in Danworth Lane is freehold and is situated within easy reach of Hurstpierpoint College.

It is being sold by Mishon Mackay and its origins reportedly date back to when it was part of the historic Danny House Estate in about 1864. People can find out more about this property at www.zoopla.co.uk.

It has undergone extensive refurbishments and extensions on both the ground and first floors.

The home has four spacious double bedrooms, two of which have en-suite shower facilities. The family bathroom, meanwhile, features a walk-in shower and a freestanding claw-foot cast iron bath. The impressive open plan kitchen and living area boasts underfloor heating and there is a playroom with patio doors opening onto the garden, as well as a dual-aspect sitting room with a feature fireplace. The kitchen also has integrated appliances, including two wall-mounted Neff ovens, a Neff microwave and a Bosch coffee machine.

The property also has a utility room, a turned staircase from the hall leading to the first floor, a generous landing and panoramic views of the countryside from the main bedroom.

Outside there is a versatile guesthouse with two rooms and a separate WC. The garden is about 0.25 of an acre and is mainly laid to lawn with additional patio seating areas. There is ample parking for four or five cars as well. The internal space of South Danworth Cottage is around 2,500 square feet, excluding the annex.

