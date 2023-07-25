A beautiful 1930s detached house in Burgess Hill is on the market for a guide price of £1,400,000.

Bridge Hall Farm in Cuckfield Road can be viewed fully on Zoopla and is a freehold four-bedroom property that was substantially extended by its current owners in 2012.

Now the home has an entertaining space of just under 2,700 sqft on a plot of 0.8 acres.

The property also features: an exceptional open plan kitchen/dining/family room with bi-fold doors, granite worktops and underfloor heating; gardens and grounds; a sitting room with a log burner; a master suite with en suite, dressing room and balcony; an electronic gated entrance; easy links to Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Cuckfield; and lots of retained 1930s character.

The home also has: a generous central hallway, another living room, a cloakroom, a beautiful family bathroom, a large paved terrace for a barbecue or al-fresco dining, and a summerhouse.

Family room The kitchen/dining/family room is the heart of the home, offering an open plan area with bi-fold doors opening to the garden

