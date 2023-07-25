NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

In photos: this gorgeous 1930s detached home with an open plan kitchen is up for sale in Burgess Hill for £1,400,000

A beautiful 1930s detached house in Burgess Hill is on the market for a guide price of £1,400,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST

Bridge Hall Farm in Cuckfield Road can be viewed fully on Zoopla and is a freehold four-bedroom property that was substantially extended by its current owners in 2012.

Now the home has an entertaining space of just under 2,700 sqft on a plot of 0.8 acres.

The property also features: an exceptional open plan kitchen/dining/family room with bi-fold doors, granite worktops and underfloor heating; gardens and grounds; a sitting room with a log burner; a master suite with en suite, dressing room and balcony; an electronic gated entrance; easy links to Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Cuckfield; and lots of retained 1930s character.

The home also has: a generous central hallway, another living room, a cloakroom, a beautiful family bathroom, a large paved terrace for a barbecue or al-fresco dining, and a summerhouse.

Bridge Hall Farm is a 1930s detached home of nearly 2,700 sq ft

1. Bridge Hall Farm

Bridge Hall Farm is a 1930s detached home of nearly 2,700 sq ft Photo: PSP Homes

The kitchen/dining/family room is the heart of the home, offering an open plan area with bi-fold doors opening to the garden

2. Family room

The kitchen/dining/family room is the heart of the home, offering an open plan area with bi-fold doors opening to the garden Photo: PSP Homes

Bridge Hall Farm is a 1930s detached home of nearly 2,700 sq ft

3. Bridge Hall Farm

Bridge Hall Farm is a 1930s detached home of nearly 2,700 sq ft Photo: PSP Homes

Bridge Hall Farm is a 1930s detached home of nearly 2,700 sq ft

4. Bridge Hall Farm

Bridge Hall Farm is a 1930s detached home of nearly 2,700 sq ft Photo: PSP Homes

Next Page
Page 1 of 4