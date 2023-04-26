A seven-bedroom detached country house is up for sale in Lindfield near Haywards Heath for £4,250,000.

The Grade II listed property, which is believed to date from the 17th century, is in East Mascalls Lane.

Nether Walstead, which is for sale via Jackson-Stops Lindfield, is arranged over three floors and has a tennis court and a swimming pool in its substantial gardens.

The home also has: four large reception rooms, a generous kitchen/breakfast room, a study and snug on the ground floor and three bathrooms on the first and second floors. The grounds have a three-bedroom cottage in addition to the main house. This can be accessed from the main entrance via a side drive with a garage, various outbuildings and paddocks.

The original part of the main house is over two storeys and the attic space now used for additional bedrooms.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64297782 to find out more about this beautiful home.

1 . Nether Walstead Nether Walstead is a substantial Grade II listed country house that is believed to date from the 17th century Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

2 . Gardens The gardens have formal lawns and paths with well stocked herbaceous borders Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

3 . Kitchen The home has a generous kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

4 . Bedroom There are seven bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the first and second floors Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield