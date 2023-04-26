In photos: this Grade II listed country house in a West Sussex village has a tennis court and a swimming pool
A seven-bedroom detached country house is up for sale in Lindfield near Haywards Heath for £4,250,000.
The Grade II listed property, which is believed to date from the 17th century, is in East Mascalls Lane.
Nether Walstead, which is for sale via Jackson-Stops Lindfield, is arranged over three floors and has a tennis court and a swimming pool in its substantial gardens.
The home also has: four large reception rooms, a generous kitchen/breakfast room, a study and snug on the ground floor and three bathrooms on the first and second floors. The grounds have a three-bedroom cottage in addition to the main house. This can be accessed from the main entrance via a side drive with a garage, various outbuildings and paddocks.
The original part of the main house is over two storeys and the attic space now used for additional bedrooms.
