In photos: this Grade II listed country house in a West Sussex village has a tennis court and a swimming pool

A seven-bedroom detached country house is up for sale in Lindfield near Haywards Heath for £4,250,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

The Grade II listed property, which is believed to date from the 17th century, is in East Mascalls Lane.

Nether Walstead, which is for sale via Jackson-Stops Lindfield, is arranged over three floors and has a tennis court and a swimming pool in its substantial gardens.

The home also has: four large reception rooms, a generous kitchen/breakfast room, a study and snug on the ground floor and three bathrooms on the first and second floors. The grounds have a three-bedroom cottage in addition to the main house. This can be accessed from the main entrance via a side drive with a garage, various outbuildings and paddocks.

The original part of the main house is over two storeys and the attic space now used for additional bedrooms.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64297782 to find out more about this beautiful home.

Nether Walstead is a substantial Grade II listed country house that is believed to date from the 17th century

1. Nether Walstead

Nether Walstead is a substantial Grade II listed country house that is believed to date from the 17th century Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The gardens have formal lawns and paths with well stocked herbaceous borders

2. Gardens

The gardens have formal lawns and paths with well stocked herbaceous borders Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The home has a generous kitchen/breakfast room

3. Kitchen

The home has a generous kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

There are seven bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the first and second floors

4. Bedroom

There are seven bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the first and second floors Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

