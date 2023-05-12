A four-bedroom detached house on a secluded two-acre plot is on the market for £1,000,000.

The Well House is on Underhill Lane in Clayton, and is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.

The freehold property offers: three bath/shower rooms (two en suite), a sitting room, a kitchen, a conservatory, driveway parking, a garage, gardens and approximately 1,634 square feet of space.

The home is in the South Downs with idyllic countryside walks on its doorstep and it is close to the mainline railway station. There are three floors with generous living space and the garden to the rear is larger than usual.

The Well House is in a secluded plot that extends to two acres. It has a tarmac driveway with off-street parking for several vehicles, plus a double garage. The rear garden has mature trees and a patio and there are several outbuildings for storage too.

The Well House The property offers more than 1,600 square feet across three floors

The Well House The Well House occupies a secluded plot

Sitting room The spacious sitting room has an adjoining conservatory

The Well House The Well House occupies a secluded plot

