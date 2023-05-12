Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: this handsome detached home in West Sussex has extensive gardens and idyllic countryside walks on its doorstep

A four-bedroom detached house on a secluded two-acre plot is on the market for £1,000,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 11:11 BST

The Well House is on Underhill Lane in Clayton, and is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.

The freehold property offers: three bath/shower rooms (two en suite), a sitting room, a kitchen, a conservatory, driveway parking, a garage, gardens and approximately 1,634 square feet of space.

The home is in the South Downs with idyllic countryside walks on its doorstep and it is close to the mainline railway station. There are three floors with generous living space and the garden to the rear is larger than usual.

The Well House is in a secluded plot that extends to two acres. It has a tarmac driveway with off-street parking for several vehicles, plus a double garage. The rear garden has mature trees and a patio and there are several outbuildings for storage too.

Find out more about this property on www.zoopla.co.uk.

The property offers more than 1,600 square feet across three floors

1. The Well House

The property offers more than 1,600 square feet across three floors Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

The Well House occupies a secluded plot

2. The Well House

The Well House occupies a secluded plot Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

The spacious sitting room has an adjoining conservatory

3. Sitting room

The spacious sitting room has an adjoining conservatory Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

The Well House occupies a secluded plot

4. The Well House

The Well House occupies a secluded plot Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

