In photos: this huge Ditchling home with paddocks is perfect for the green fingered

A six-bedroom detached Ditching home with paddocks and a vegetable area is on the market for £2,000,000.

By Lawrence Smith
3 minutes ago

The superb family house on Common Lane is freehold and has five bathrooms, a kitchen/dining room, a utility room, a study, an office, two receptions, a snug, a sitting room and a garden room with an internal annexe bedroom.

The home is being sold through Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.

Outside there are mature gardens with a variety of mature plants and trees and a lawned area.

A Hamptons spokesperson said: “For the green fingered, there are wonderful areas to immerse yourself with a pond and vegetable area. Wooden gates lead from the garden to the paddocks – for anyone looking to have a smallholding or horse the hacking in Ditchling is wonderful with easy access up to the South Downs and Hickstead All England Show Jumping just a short distance away.”

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to see more.

1. South Downs National Park

The home sits in a plot of 3.4 acres in the protection of the South Downs National Park

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

2. Outside

The lawn is large and flat and has a pond and vegetable area

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

The large kitchen and breakfast room is at the heart of the home

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sale

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom

The property has six bedrooms, with four on the first floor, one downstairs with a shower room and another in the internal annexe

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales
South Downs