In photos: this huge Ditchling home with paddocks is perfect for the green fingered
A six-bedroom detached Ditching home with paddocks and a vegetable area is on the market for £2,000,000.
The superb family house on Common Lane is freehold and has five bathrooms, a kitchen/dining room, a utility room, a study, an office, two receptions, a snug, a sitting room and a garden room with an internal annexe bedroom.
The home is being sold through Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.
Outside there are mature gardens with a variety of mature plants and trees and a lawned area.
A Hamptons spokesperson said: “For the green fingered, there are wonderful areas to immerse yourself with a pond and vegetable area. Wooden gates lead from the garden to the paddocks – for anyone looking to have a smallholding or horse the hacking in Ditchling is wonderful with easy access up to the South Downs and Hickstead All England Show Jumping just a short distance away.”
