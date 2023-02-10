The superb family house on Common Lane is freehold and has five bathrooms, a kitchen/dining room, a utility room, a study, an office, two receptions, a snug, a sitting room and a garden room with an internal annexe bedroom.

A Hamptons spokesperson said: “For the green fingered, there are wonderful areas to immerse yourself with a pond and vegetable area. Wooden gates lead from the garden to the paddocks – for anyone looking to have a smallholding or horse the hacking in Ditchling is wonderful with easy access up to the South Downs and Hickstead All England Show Jumping just a short distance away.”