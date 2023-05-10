Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

In photos: this immaculate four-bedroom house in a West Sussex village has been extensively rebuilt and designed

A beautifully presented four-bedroom house on a private lane is up for sale in Lindfield.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 11:00 BST

Birchen Lodge, a family property on Birchen Lane, is being sold through Jackson-Stops Lindfield for a guide price of £1,250,000.

The home has a hallway with a downstairs cloakroom and a staircase that leads to the first floor. It enjoys views of the gardens and surrounding fields, offering plenty of natural light. There is an impressive modern kitchen with fitted units and a large central island. The utility is off the hall with a large triple aspect formal dining area nearby. The home also has a double aspect sitting room with large glass doors to the garden and decked area.

There are four bedrooms upstairs and the principal suite features a wall divide with a shower space. There is also a separate cloakroom and a family bathroom. Birchen Lodge has a landscaped garden and there is a large garage, a store and a home office. Visit zoopla.co.uk to see more.

The home offers a wrap around beautifully landscaped garden

1. Garden

The home offers a wrap around beautifully landscaped garden Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

Birchen Lodge is on a private lane and is within walking distance of Haywards Heath railway station

2. Birchen Lodge

Birchen Lodge is on a private lane and is within walking distance of Haywards Heath railway station Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms

3. Bedroom

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The double aspect sitting room has large glass doors leading to the west facing garden

4. Sitting room

The double aspect sitting room has large glass doors leading to the west facing garden Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

Next Page
Page 1 of 4