In photos: this immaculate four-bedroom house in a West Sussex village has been extensively rebuilt and designed
A beautifully presented four-bedroom house on a private lane is up for sale in Lindfield.
Birchen Lodge, a family property on Birchen Lane, is being sold through Jackson-Stops Lindfield for a guide price of £1,250,000.
The home has a hallway with a downstairs cloakroom and a staircase that leads to the first floor. It enjoys views of the gardens and surrounding fields, offering plenty of natural light. There is an impressive modern kitchen with fitted units and a large central island. The utility is off the hall with a large triple aspect formal dining area nearby. The home also has a double aspect sitting room with large glass doors to the garden and decked area.
There are four bedrooms upstairs and the principal suite features a wall divide with a shower space. There is also a separate cloakroom and a family bathroom. Birchen Lodge has a landscaped garden and there is a large garage, a store and a home office. Visit zoopla.co.uk to see more.