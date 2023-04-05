A four-bed detached house is the most expensive property for sale in Chichester today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The house in Lavant Road has a guide price of £1,850,000 and is for sale by Hamptons – Chichester Sales.

The freehold property offers: three/four bedrooms, four bath/shower rooms, a family room, a kitchen/dining room, two reception rooms, a snug/study, a utility room, a garage, a garden and a swimming pool.

A Hamptons spokesperson said: “This handsome new build family home was constructed in 2018. The property has beautiful proportions with high ceilings and large windows providing lots of natural light throughout, with a lovely flow to the interior layout and design of the house.”

See the property at www.zoopla.co.uk.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats £251,908.

