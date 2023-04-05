A ten-bed country house is the most expensive property for sale in Sussex today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The house in Cox Green, Rudgwick, Horsham, has a guide price of £15,700,000 and is for sale by Strutt & Parker – National Country House Department.

Maybanks is set within 78 acres and is believed to date back to the late 18th century. The freehold property has four principal reception rooms, ten/eleven bedrooms (four en suite), gardens and grounds, an all-weather tennis court and permission to extend the main house.

A Strutt & Parker spokesperson said: “Maybanks presents a superb opportunity for those seeking a property of immense character and charm with potential to extend and improve.” Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats £251,908.

