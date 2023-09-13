In photos: this late Victorian semi-detached home in a West Sussex village is on the market for the first time in 25 years
Hazel End on Plummerden Lane has a guide price of £1,250,000 and is for sale through PSP Homes.
Find out more about the four-bedroom property at www.zoopla.co.uk.
It sits on a 1.22 acre plot, which includes a 3/4 acre paddock. The original home was built in 1880 and was extended in 1982/83 and again in 2008.
It features: a sitting room with exposed floorboards, a conservatory, a dining/family room with an open fire, a farmhouse kitchen with a breakfast bar and a utility room.
On the first floor each bedroom is a double and each offers rural views. The main bedroom is has its own stylish ensuite and shower room and each of the remaining bedrooms is served by a large family bathroom.
Outside there is a patio and fruit trees. There is also a studio, which is fully powered and insulated and receives Wi-Fi from the house.