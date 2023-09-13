A late Victorian semi-detached home in Lindfield is on the market for the first time since 1998.

Hazel End on Plummerden Lane has a guide price of £1,250,000 and is for sale through PSP Homes.

It sits on a 1.22 acre plot, which includes a 3/4 acre paddock. The original home was built in 1880 and was extended in 1982/83 and again in 2008.

It features: a sitting room with exposed floorboards, a conservatory, a dining/family room with an open fire, a farmhouse kitchen with a breakfast bar and a utility room.

On the first floor each bedroom is a double and each offers rural views. The main bedroom is has its own stylish ensuite and shower room and each of the remaining bedrooms is served by a large family bathroom.

Outside there is a patio and fruit trees. There is also a studio, which is fully powered and insulated and receives Wi-Fi from the house.

