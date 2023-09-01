BREAKING
A luxurious five-bed house has come onto the market near Crawley Down for a guide price of £1,500,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:08 BST

The property in Sandy Lane is being sold by Fine & Country Reigate & East Grinstead and offers 3,600 square feet of accommodation.

People can find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk.

The home, which is impeccably presented, offers: a grand reception hall with a central staircase, vaulted ceiling and galleried landing; a large sitting room with a wood burning stove; bi-fold doors onto the large garden; a kitchen/breakfast room that overlooks the garden; a dual aspect dining room with vaulted skylight and doors to the patio; a spacious study, utility room and a separate side; five double bedroom suites, each with a bathroom or shower room; a roof terrace overlooking the secluded grounds; and a gated driveway with extensive parking and a detached garage with storage above.

The roof terrace is accessible from two first-floor bedrooms.

The home is well placed for Crawley Down Village, East Grinstead and Crawley

The home is well placed for Crawley Down Village, East Grinstead and Crawley Photo: Fine & Country Reigate & East Grinstead

The five generously proportioned double bedroom suites each boasts their own bathroom or shower room Photo: Fine & Country Reigate & East Grinstead

Photo: Fine & Country Reigate & East Grinstead

The property has five generously proportioned double bedroom suites Photo: Fine & Country Reigate & East Grinstead

