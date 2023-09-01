The home, which is impeccably presented, offers: a grand reception hall with a central staircase, vaulted ceiling and galleried landing; a large sitting room with a wood burning stove; bi-fold doors onto the large garden; a kitchen/breakfast room that overlooks the garden; a dual aspect dining room with vaulted skylight and doors to the patio; a spacious study, utility room and a separate side; five double bedroom suites, each with a bathroom or shower room; a roof terrace overlooking the secluded grounds; and a gated driveway with extensive parking and a detached garage with storage above.