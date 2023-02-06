Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In photos: This £3.5m house in Ditchling has an indoor swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room

A beautiful six-bed detached house has just come onto the market in the sought after village of Ditchling.

By Lawrence Smith
9 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 12:02pm

The freehold property is in Underhill Lane and features an indoor swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room, as well as two to three acres of land.

The house costs £3,500,000 and is being sold through Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill.

The property also boasts a drawing room, a study/office, two kitchens and a sitting room. Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

1. Swimming pool

This Ditchling property has an indoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a sauna

Photo: Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill

Photo Sales

2. Sauna

This Ditchling property has an indoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a sauna

Photo: Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill

Photo Sales

3. Jacuzzi

This Ditchling property has an indoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a sauna

Photo: Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill

Photo Sales

4. Garden

The house is set on two to three acres of land

Photo: Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Burgess Hill