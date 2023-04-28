In photos: this rarely available six-bedroom Victorian Home in Burgess Hill is up for sale for £1,150,000
A rarely available, six-bedroom Victorian house is now up for sale in Burgess Hill through Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings.
The property in Mill Road retains impressive original features and has a modern interior with versatile living space, two outbuildings (with gas, water and electricity) and a large back garden.
The freehold home, which costs £1,150,000, also boasts two to three reception rooms, four en-suite shower/bathrooms, a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a utility room, a downstairs WC and a private driveway for several cars.
Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.