Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
30 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
38 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

In photos: this rarely available six-bedroom Victorian Home in Burgess Hill is up for sale for £1,150,000

A rarely available, six-bedroom Victorian house is now up for sale in Burgess Hill through Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th Jan 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

The property in Mill Road retains impressive original features and has a modern interior with versatile living space, two outbuildings (with gas, water and electricity) and a large back garden.

The freehold home, which costs £1,150,000, also boasts two to three reception rooms, four en-suite shower/bathrooms, a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a utility room, a downstairs WC and a private driveway for several cars.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

Hunters said: "As well as being close to town, this home is also within catchment to some great schools in the area (Burgess Hill School for Girls within a mile, St. Wilfrid's Primary, Burgess Hill Academy, & St. Pauls CofE College only a short drive away)."

1. Close to town

Hunters said: "As well as being close to town, this home is also within catchment to some great schools in the area (Burgess Hill School for Girls within a mile, St. Wilfrid's Primary, Burgess Hill Academy, & St. Pauls CofE College only a short drive away)." Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

A large reception room combines the living area and dining room into one space

2. Living room

A large reception room combines the living area and dining room into one space Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

A large reception room combines the living area and dining room into one space

3. Dining room

A large reception room combines the living area and dining room into one space Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

A reception room at the front of the house has oak-wood flooring, a bay window, a feature fireplace and original coving

4. Reception room

A reception room at the front of the house has oak-wood flooring, a bay window, a feature fireplace and original coving Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Burgess HillVictorian