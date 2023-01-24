Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: this rarely available six-bedroom Victorian Home is for sale in Burgess Hill

A rarely available, six-bedroom Victorian house is up for sale in Burgess Hill through Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings.

By Lawrence Smith
14 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:54pm

The property in Mill Road retains some impressive original features and has a modern interior with versatile living space, two outbuildings (with gas, water and electricity) and a large back garden.

The freehold home, which costs £1,150,000, also boasts two to three reception rooms, four en-suite shower/bathrooms, a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a utility room, a downstairs WC and a private driveway for several cars.

1. Close to town

Hunters said: "As well as being close to town, this home is also within catchment to some great schools in the area (Burgess Hill School for Girls within a mile, St. Wilfrid's Primary, Burgess Hill Academy, & St. Pauls CofE College only a short drive away)."

Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

2. Living room

A large reception room combines the living area and dining room into one space

Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

3. Dining room

A large reception room combines the living area and dining room into one space

Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

4. Reception room

A reception room at the front of the house has oak-wood flooring, a bay window, a feature fireplace and original coving

Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

