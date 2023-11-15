A beautiful six-bedroom house with an attached annexe is on the market in Haywards Heath.

The freehold detached property is in Lucastes Lane and is being sold by PSP Homes for a guide price of £1,300,000.

The home is on a 1/3 acre plot and is within walking distance of Haywards Heath railway station. It was built in 1960 and has been substantially extended. Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

The central hallway has original parquet flooring and the kitchen has plenty of space for a dining area. The kitchen has an open pantry and integrated appliances including a double oven and gas hob. French doors open to a paved area outside and adjacent to the kitchen is the former dining room, which is currently used as a family room.

The sitting room is triple aspect with original herringbone parquet flooring and a log burner. French doors open on to the garden.

There are four double bedrooms on the first floor, plus two bath/shower rooms. The main bedroom overlooks the rear garden and has a modern ensuite shower room. The second and fourth bedrooms are served by a large family bathroom.

The home has gas fired central heating and is fully double glazed and there is an integral garage.

When the house was extended a two-bedroom attached annexe was created with its own private front door. On the ground floor is a living room leading to a modern kitchen. Stairs lead up to two ensuite double bedrooms.

The rear garden is arranged over two levels with a paved terrace, a lawn and a second terrace area.

