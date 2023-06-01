In photos: this six-bedroom home in a West Sussex village offers plenty of family space for £1,850,000
The freehold property on Broad Street features Turkish tiles, exposed wooden beams, solar panels and three bathrooms.
The home is being sold by Sold.co.uk and offers comfortable accommodation that is suitable for many family activities.
The property has: a living room with an inglenook fireplace and room for a dining table, a kitchen with contemporary work surfaces and integrated appliances, a spacious office/lounge, a downstairs W/C and a separate utility room.
The first floor has two master bedrooms, which both have modern three-piece suites with p-baths. There are also two double bedrooms and two single bedrooms. The family bathroom has a modern three-piece suite with dual rain showers in a p-bath.
Outside there is plenty of off-road parking, a 150-meter private driveway, half an acre of land with a garden and solar panels. Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk.