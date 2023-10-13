A delightful three-bedroom detached house is on the market in East Grinstead for £800,000.

The home in Cansiron Lane is being sold by Yopa West Sussex and can be viewed in full at www.yopa.co.uk.

It is discreetly set back from a private road behind the established hedgerows of its secluded gardens and driveway.

A Yopa spokesperson said: “This house offers an impeccable family environment on the edges of Ashurstwood village. Detached and double fronted, an easy flowing layout is cleverly designed to offer a wealth of versatility to cater to your needs. A warm welcome awaits you as you step through into the wonderful open plan hall with room to great your guests. Your eye is immediately drawn through to the kitchen and dining area which blends contemporary with character and natural light floods the room.”

The spokesperson said the kitchen is well appointed and features extensive granite worktops and a range of integrated appliances. There is a snug area to sit on a sofa too and views over the garden, as well as bifold doors leading out to the patio. A utility and shower room is nearby.

The property has a home office leading directly off the kitchen and the lounge has doors leading out to the garden, as well as a feature fireplace. The sitting room is used as an additional bedroom at the moment.

Upstairs the master suite has views across the garden and offers built-in bedroom furniture and an en-suite shower room. There is a further double bedroom and a family bathroom.

The Yopa spokesperson said: “The true jewel of this house is the garden, which really has to be viewed to be appreciated. For those who love to entertain the large patio area is perfect for your garden furniture and BBQs. There are mature flower and shrub beds, along with vegetable beds, greenhouse, and shed. There is also a further seating area ideal for cosy nights around the chimnea. For those looking for an independent building for work or hobbies, the cabin is an ideal solution. With power and electric this could be utilised for a variety of uses. To the front of the house is the car barn with additional storage along with driveway parking for a number of cars.”

