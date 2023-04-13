One of the most unique and historically interesting properties in Sussex is up for sale.

The Jointure Studios in South Street, Ditchling, has elements of a London warehouse conversion, a historic house and an artist studio.

The four-bed freehold detached house is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield with a guide price of £1,950,000.

A spokesperson said: “For those looking for an incredible internal space, a magical walled garden, studio, garaging and parking this very special property will have great appeal.”

The home offers: a reception hall with a wood burning stove, a galleried landing, a living room, a bespoke Thomas Ash kitchen, a walled garden, a study/garden room, a large utility/boot room, a bespoke designed staircase, a first floor sitting room, an internal guest apartment, an oak tree believed to be over 400 years old and off-street parking via a private courtyard.

A Jackson-Stops Lindfield spokesperson said: “The property as you see it today is largely the result of alterations carried out by Sir Frank Brangwyn, arguably Britain’s best-known artist and designer at the turn of the last century, who lived and worked at The Jointure from 1918 until his death in 1956. He considerably altered and enlarged the original Tudor building and throughout one can still see his handiwork in the form of carved emblems, monograms and ironwork.”

After his death in 1956 artist Crosby Cook took over the Jointure and used the studio for creating inn signs. Shirley Crowther purchased The Jointure Studios in 1999 when it was split from The Jointure house (no. 15), and restored the Grade II listed building, creating a unique home and exhibition space.

1 . Reception hall The vaulted reception hall has a wood burning stove and galleried landing Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

2 . Garden The landscaped garden Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

3 . Alterations The property today is largely the result of alterations carried out by Sir Frank Brangwyn Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

4 . Parking The home offers plenty of space for parking Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

