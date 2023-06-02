Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
This beautiful Grade II listed 15th century 12-bedroom property is set in an 88-acre estate at Slinfold, near Horsham.
This beautiful Grade II listed 15th century 12-bedroom property is set in an 88-acre estate at Slinfold, near Horsham.

In pictures: 12-bedroom Sussex house with two swimming pools, spa, tennis court and world-class equestrian facilities

This stunning 12-bedroom Sussex property is set within an 88-acre estate and includes extensive leisure facilities.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:06 BST

They include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, spa, tennis court and extensive equestrian facilities with stabling for 12 horses.

Situated in Slinfold, near Horsham, the property is on sale through agents Frank Knight with an asking price of £7,950,000.

As well as the 12 bedrooms, the property has nine reception rooms and 10 bathrooms.

The main house sits at the head of a long drive, towards the centre of its extensive gardens and grounds, providing a high degree of privacy and protection. The world-class equestrian facilities include an indoor arena with viewing gallery, solarium, wash bay, 12 stables, store rooms, a manège and a number of paddocks.

See www.zoopla.co.uk

The property - Gaskyns - has all the ingredients of an important estate. The main house sits at the head of a long drive, towards the centre of its extensive gardens and grounds which have direct access onto the South Downs Way.

1. Aerial view

The property - Gaskyns - has all the ingredients of an important estate. The main house sits at the head of a long drive, towards the centre of its extensive gardens and grounds which have direct access onto the South Downs Way.

The property has evolved over the years, most notably with the kitchen extension, which now creates a large kitchen/breakfast room.

2. Kitchen

The property has evolved over the years, most notably with the kitchen extension, which now creates a large kitchen/breakfast room.

The property has 4-9 reception rooms

3. Sitting room

The property has 4-9 reception rooms

A cosy TV room, ideal for relaxation

4. TV room

A cosy TV room, ideal for relaxation

