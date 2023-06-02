In pictures: 12-bedroom Sussex house with two swimming pools, spa, tennis court and world-class equestrian facilities
They include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, spa, tennis court and extensive equestrian facilities with stabling for 12 horses.
Situated in Slinfold, near Horsham, the property is on sale through agents Frank Knight with an asking price of £7,950,000.
As well as the 12 bedrooms, the property has nine reception rooms and 10 bathrooms.
The main house sits at the head of a long drive, towards the centre of its extensive gardens and grounds, providing a high degree of privacy and protection. The world-class equestrian facilities include an indoor arena with viewing gallery, solarium, wash bay, 12 stables, store rooms, a manège and a number of paddocks.
