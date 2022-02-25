There is a large area for parking several vehicles and permission has been approved for a detached car barn with an office above. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

In pictures – this characterful period cottage in Ditchling Common costs £800,000

A characterful period cottage in picturesque surroundings has recently come onto the market for £800,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:01 pm

The four-bed semi-detached house is in St. Peters Cottages, Ditchling Common, and is freehold with stylish, country-inspired interiors.

It is for sale through Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and is deceptively spacious with almost 2,000 square feet over two floors.

1. Plenty of space

The house is spacious for a cottage, offering almost 2000 square feet of space over two floors. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

2. Parking

The house is set behind a pretty front garden enclosed by a picket fence, with a generous gravel parking area to the rear accessed by a shared driveway. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

3. Garden

The rear garden has been landscaped to include a central lawn bordered by flowerbeds and areas of shrubs and low hedging, space for dining furniture and room for garden storage. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

4. Living room

The rooms feature flagstone floors, wooden doors and exposed beams. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales.

