This luxurious and stylish family home was built in 2019 as part of an exclusive development of just eight houses. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

In pictures: this luxurious, five-bed family house in Haywards Heath was built for an exclusive development

A luxurious and stylish family home in Haywards Heath has just come onto the market for £1,695,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:00 pm

This five-bed Sunte Park property was built in 2019 for an exclusive development of only eight houses.

The freehold house is less than a mile away from Haywards Heath station and is situated on a generous corner plot with a brick paved drive.

It is for sale through Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

1. Garden

The garden is mainly laid to lawn and has been partly landscaped to include some attractive shrubs and trees. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

Photo Sales

2.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn and has been partly landscaped to include some attractive shrubs and trees. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield. SUS-220216-124246001

Photo Sales

3. Bedroom

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

Photo Sales

4. En-suite

On the first floor are five bedrooms, two are en suite. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

Photo Sales
Haywards Heath
Next Page
Page 1 of 5