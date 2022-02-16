This five-bed Sunte Park property was built in 2019 for an exclusive development of only eight houses.
The freehold house is less than a mile away from Haywards Heath station and is situated on a generous corner plot with a brick paved drive.
It is for sale through Jackson-Stops Lindfield.
1. Garden
The garden is mainly laid to lawn and has been partly landscaped to include some attractive shrubs and trees. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.
2.
The garden is mainly laid to lawn and has been partly landscaped to include some attractive shrubs and trees. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield. SUS-220216-124246001
3. Bedroom
One of the bedrooms. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.
4. En-suite
On the first floor are five bedrooms, two are en suite. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.