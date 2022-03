The beautifully presented period property in Belmont Lane is a Medieval Hall House dating from the 1400s with 18th century and Victorian additions.

It has a self-contained ground floor annex, which is set in extensive gardens, and boasts historical features like exposed timber beams and large inglenook fireplaces.

Named Tudor Cottage, the home is in a quiet lane on the outskirts of the village.

People can find out more about this property on www.zoopla.co.uk.

