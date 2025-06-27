In pictures: Bungalow in ‘highly prized and convenient residential location’ near Eastbourne for sale

The listing states that the owners are looking for offers of £550,000.

The listing states: “A newly refurbished three bedroom detached bungalow available chain free, providing unusually spacious accommodation enjoying a highly prized and convenient residential location, close to The South Downs in Lower Willingdon.

"The accommodation comprises a superb 20' x 13' kitchen/dining room with casement doors opening onto the 60' southerly facing rear garden.

"The kitchen area is fitted with a comprehensive range of wall and base units set beneath smooth slab tech work surfaces with a central island with twin sink units.

"A range-style cooker, American fridge/freezer, integrated dishwasher and wine chiller are included with the sale. The three bedrooms are all of a good size with the principal bedroom having a beautifully appointed en-suite shower room whilst the other two are served by a re-fitted bathroom with deep freestanding bath.

"The garden extends to approximately 60' at the rear and affords partial views to The South Downs and off-road parking for two vehicles at the front.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

1 . Wannock Lane, Willingdon Wannock Lane, Willingdon Photo: Zoopla

2 . Wannock Lane, Willingdon Wannock Lane, Willingdon Photo: Zoopla

3 . Wannock Lane, Willingdon Wannock Lane, Willingdon Photo: Zoopla